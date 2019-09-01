Police looking for escaped inmate from Charleston Correctional Center

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)- Police are looking for Brucey Carlton Hancock after he escaped from Charleston Correctional Center Saturday night around 8:09.

Hancock is 26 years old and described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 5’11 and weighs around 150 pounds. Hancock has multiple tattoos, including skulls on his right upper arm and “fear” and “this” on his hands.

Hancock’s original offenses include attempt to commit a felony, grand larceny, breaking and entering, simple possession, fleeing and battery. He is serving 10 to 30 years.