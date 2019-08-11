Police looking for Jackson County woman

SISSONVILLE, W.Va. (WOWK)- The Kanawha County Sheriff’s office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing woman.

Crystal Dawn Kiser, 37 was last seen on August 9, 2019. Kiser lives in Jackson County but was staying at a relatives house in Sissonville when she was reported missing.

Kiser is 5’6 and weighs 150 lbs. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.

According to deputies she does not have her own vehicle and it is unknown where she went or who she would have left with. Her family says this behavior is very unlike her.

Anyone with information on her location is urged to call the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.