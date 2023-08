KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A man is in the hospital following a reported stabbing in Cross Lanes Monday morning.

Kanawha County Sheriff says the incident happened at the 5100 block of Crystal Drive in Cross Lanes just before 6 a.m. KCSO says a 30-year-man was taken to CAMC with a stab wound in the arm. His injuries are non-life-threatening.

Deputies are searching for a white male with a maroon shirt and red bandana. Anyone with information is asked to contact Deputy W.C. Hill at 304-357-0169.