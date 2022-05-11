FLOYD COUNTY, KY (WOWK)—A woman is in custody after an assault incident in Martin, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police say that they were called to a residence on Cane Fork Road on May 9, 2022. There, they found a man with a laceration to his neck.

They say that the suspect, April Osborne, arrived at the residence where the man was working on his motorcycle and assaulted him.

Osborne was arrested and charged with first-degree assault, giving an officer false identifying information, public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

This incident is still under investigation.