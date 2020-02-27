Police: Officer shot, killed suspect after several warnings

SYLVANIA, OH (AP) – Police in Ohio say an officer shot and killed a robbery suspect who came at him with a large knife at a gas station convenience store.

The shooting happened Wednesday night in Sylvania Township near Toledo. The names of those involved haven’t been released.

The township’s police chief says the officer warned the suspect several times to drop the knife before he fired.

The chief says a store clerk told investigators that the officer was backing up when he shot the man. Police say the man earlier had threatened the clerk and came behind a counter.

