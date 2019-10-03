Police: Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle in Floyd County

STANVILLE, Ky. (WOWK) – Kentucky State Police say a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in the northbound lane of US 23 around 8:30 p.m. this evening. The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene by the Floyd County Coroner’s office.

There are no other reported injuries from this crash. Both lanes were shut down for a short period and are now open.

Police say it is unknown if the pedestrian was attempting to cross the roadway or only walking on the road when struck by the vehicle.

The identity of the victim has not been released pending notification next of kin. This investigation is ongoing and further details will be released as they become available.

This is a developing story, and we will continue to update it on WOWKTV.com, the WOWK 13 News App, and on 13 News on air.

