ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A man is facing animal cruelty charges in Kanawha County after what started as a call for a “domestic disturbance.”

According to the St. Albans Police Department, the investigation began when officers responded to a complaint Monday, June 10, regarding an alleged domestic disturbance in the 1000 block of Ellis Road in St. Albans. Dispatchers said a male and female were allegedly in a “loud verbal, and possible physical, disturbance” and had ended up on the front porch, according to the SAPD.

Officers say dispatchers told them the individuals had gone back in the home while they were still on their way to the scene. When officers arrived, they found the individuals back outside, and smelled what they believed to be marijuana coming from inside the home. The SAPD says at that point, the individuals allegedly admitted to smoking marijuana and gave the officers written permission to search the home for alleged drug contraband.

At this time, officers found two small dogs in the kitchen they described as “malnourished and emaciated,” or very weak. According to the officers, one of the dogs allegedly could not stand and was barely able to lift its head.

A St. Albans Humane Officer then came to the scene, taking custody of the dogs and taking them to an emergency vet. The male individual, whom police identified as Jason Scott Hager, allegedly admitted that he had gone at least seven days without feeding the dogs and had not taken them to a vet because he had no transportation to get them there.

Hager was arrested and faces two counts of animal cruelty, according to the SAPD. He was taken to the St. Albans Police Department and will be arraigned in Kanawha County Magistrate Court, police say.

There is no word on the dogs’ current condition at this time.