DENVER (KDVR) — Colorado police arrested a man on Saturday night who was allegedly driving while intoxicated and got lost. When approached by police, officers said the man tried to switch places with his dog, who was in the passenger seat.

Police said the incident started around 11:30 p.m. near 7th and Main Street in Springfield, which is in the far southeast part of the state, when a driver was allegedly caught speeding at 52 mph in a 30-mph zone.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

When police stopped the driver and approached the vehicle, the officer said they watched the driver try to switch places with his dog who was in the passenger seat.

Police said the man got out of the passenger side of the vehicle and claimed he was not driving. The officer said the man showed clear signs of intoxication, and when they asked him about how much alcohol he consumed, the man ran from the officer.

The officer said the man was apprehended less than 20 yards away.

During the investigation, police learned the man was driving from Las Animas to Pueblo and got lost in Springfield.

The Baca County Sheriff’s Office was called to help with the investigation.

The man had two active warrants for his arrest out of Pueblo. Once he was medically cleared, police said he was booked into the Baca County Jail.

He was also charged with driving under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs, driving while ability impaired, driving under suspension, speeding 20-24 mph over, and resisting arrest.