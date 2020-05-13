Police search for missing juvenile from Logan County

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a missing juvenile.

Lakira Sturgill, 17, ran away from a residence in the Davin area of Logan County. She was last seen at 12:45 p.m. May 5, 2020.





She is 5-feet, 7-inches tall, 135 pounds, with brown eyes and dark red hair.

She was last seen wearing a blue Aeropostale shift, black leggings and rainbow colored tennis shoes.

She may possibly be in the Tazewell County area of Virginia or the Squire area of McDowell County, West Virginia.



If you have information, contact Sgt. C. D. Kuhn at the WVSP Logan County Detachment at 304-792-7200.

