Police search for missing woman last seen in Pikeville, Kentucky

PIKEVILLE, KY (WOWK)—According to a Facebook post from the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office, which was shared by the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, a woman is missing out of Pikeville.

Cynthia Adams was last seen in the Pikeville area last week. She has strawberry blonde hair and greenish eyes. She has a medium build and stands about 5’3″ tall.

Anyone who knows anything about Cynthia’s whereabouts should call the Letcher County Sheriff’s Office at 606-633-2293.

