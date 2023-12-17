KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a vehicle pursuit in the Slaughters Creek area of Kanawha County, according to dispatchers.

The incident started around 4:15 p.m. near the 1200 block of Slaughters Creek Drive.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were responding to a crash when the vehicle took off up Slaughters Creek towards the mines.

After driving on only three tires and the suspect’s vehicle eventually catching fire, dispatchers said the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect’s identity is still unknown at this time.

West Virginia State Police and Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office are responding to the incident.

This is a developing story.