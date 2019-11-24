Policeman’s Ball helps underprivileged kids

ASHLAND Ky. (WOWK) – The local Fraternal Order of Police in Ashland, KY is raising money to help give local, underprivileged kids a Christmas they’ll never forget.

To serve and protect is every police officer’s vow when they start their workday and they live by that motto every day. Officers from all walks of life gathered together to help raise funds for the annual Shop with a Cop event at this year’s Policeman’s Ball.

F.O.P. president, Rick Riffe tells us, “Currently in this version we use it as a fundraiser for our Shop with a Cop and Christmas for Kids program.”

The annual Policeman’s Ball acts as the largest fundraiser for the Shop with a Cop event. The Christmas holiday-inspired event allows local police officers to take underprivileged kids on a shopping spree to buy gifts for themselves and their parents.

“I can remember coming as a child from a single parent home, when school starts back up having clothes to wear, adequate clothing to wear that fit and it’s very important to kids. If kids don’t have a present under their christmas tree, it’s just not good.” Rick Riffe

The shop for a cop event is aimed to help kids and their families who may be in the same situation that Riffe’s family was in. To other police departments, the policeman’s ball is about so much more.

“It’s something that the F.O.P. does to try to bridge the gapbetween law enforcement and the public. This is our way of reaching out to the public and letting them know ‘hey, we’re the guy that lives next door’ or ‘we live down the street. You can come up and approach us. We’re just like you are, we just happen to put a gun belt on and go and enforce laws during the day.'” Shawn Helbig

“I think so highly of the organization. I was a charter member of the fop when it was founded in letcher county. So, we’re here just because (of) great people, great company and a great organization.” Sam Wright

The shop with a cop event will take place at the Ashland Walmart on December 7, 2019. Donations will be accepted by the Ashland F.O.P. until that date. Donations after December will go toward the Back-to-School Shop with a Cop event in 2020.