‘2020 election is over, it is time to move forward…’ U.S. Senators released statement following certification of election results

WASHINGTON, D.C. – Multiple U.S. Senators have issued a statement regarding the certification of the 2020 Presidential election results.

On Sunday, U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Susan Collins (R-ME), Mark Warner (D-VA), Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), Angus King (I-ME), Mitt Romney (R-UT), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), and Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement on the upcoming Congressional certification of the 2020 Presidential election results.

The 2020 election is over. All challenges through recounts and appeals have been exhausted. At this point, further attempts to cast doubt on the legitimacy of the 2020 Presidential election are contrary to the clearly expressed will of the American people and only serve to undermine Americans’ confidence in the already determined election results. The voters have spoken, and Congress must now fulfill its responsibility to certify the election results. In two weeks, we will begin working with our colleagues and the new Administration on bipartisan, common sense solutions to the enormous challenges facing our country. It is time to move forward.” Bipartisan Group of Senators