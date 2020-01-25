Advocates want to make Virginia an abortion ‘safe haven’

Politics

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lorena Paredes, from Falls Church, Va., speaks during a press conference for a meeting, sponsored by the Pro Choice Coalition, inside the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

RICHMOND, VA (AP) – With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states.

  • Lorena Paredes, from Falls Church, Va., speaks during a press conference for a meeting, sponsored by the Pro Choice Coalition, inside the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
  • Lorena Paredes, from Falls Church, Va., speaks during a press conference for a meeting, sponsored by the Pro Choice Coalition, inside the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)
  • LoRebecca Gotwalt from Fairfax, squats in the back of the room and listens to speakers during a press conference for a meeting, sponsored by the Pro Choice Coalition, inside the Pocahontas Building in Richmond, Va., Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. With a newly empowered Democratic majority at the Virginia General Assembly, abortion-rights advocates say the state has a chance to roll back decades of restrictions and become a “safe haven” for women in neighboring conservative states. (Bob Brown/Richmond Times-Dispatch via AP)

Abortion-rights groups are pushing to undo Republican-backed laws including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and requirements for ultrasound and counseling.

A Senate committee passed that bill Thursday, a day after a House committee advanced that chamber’s version.

Abortion opponents argue the laws protect a pregnant woman’s health and safety and are prudent given the gravity of the decision to obtain an abortion.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Washington DC Bureau

More Washington DC Bureau

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Events