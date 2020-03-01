Arizona restaurateurs get backlash over support of Trump

TUCSON, Ariz. (Arizona Daily Star) — The owners of a Mexican restaurant in the Tucson area are fending off social media attacks after appearing in the VIP area at President Donald Trump’s Phoenix campaign rally last week.

The Arizona Daily Star reports that a Facebook group posted a screenshot from the rally showing Sammy’s Mexican Grill co-owner Betty Rivas standing behind Trump, donning a red cowboy hat emblazoned with “Latinos Love Trump.”

The post attracted more than 230 comments about the restaurant north of Tucson, almost all of them negative.

Sammy’s co-owner Jorge Rivas said he and his wife have the right to support whomever they want. He added the online attacks have had little to no impact on the restaurant’s business.