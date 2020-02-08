Attempt to rein in judicial powers fails in West Virginia Senate

FILE – In this Aug. 20, 2018 file photo, Sen. Charles S. Trump IV, R-Morgan, outlines proposed procedural rules during a special session to begin impeachment proceedings against state Supreme Court Justices Allen Loughry, Beth Walker and Chief Justice Margaret Workman at the Capitol building in Charleston, W.V. A resolution to prohibit West Virginia’s court system from interfering in ongoing legislative action failed in the state Senate on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020 the latest unsuccessful attempt to address a 2018 ruling that halted impeachment proceedings against several Supreme Court justices.(Craig Hudson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – A resolution to prohibit West Virginia’s court system from interfering in ongoing legislative action has failed in the state Senate.

It was the latest unsuccessful attempt to address a 2018 ruling that halted impeachment proceedings against several Supreme Court justices. The resolution on proposed constitutional language did not receive the required two-thirds support for passage.

Last October the U.S. Supreme Court left in place a decision that prosecuting Justice Margaret Workman in the state Senate would violate the state constitution’s separation of powers clause.

That ruling was later applied to also halt impeachment proceedings against two other sitting justices who have since left the court.