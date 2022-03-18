FRANKFORT, KY (AP) – Gov. Andy Beshear has vetoed a bill revamping Kentucky’s rules for jobless benefits. He calls it a “callous” measure that would spur more population losses in rural regions of Kentucky.

The measure would increase work-search requirements for people receiving jobless benefits. And it would tie the length of time recipients get benefits to the unemployment rate. That provision could cut the number of benefit weeks by more than half in times of low jobless rates.

Beshear announced the veto Friday. Supporters say the measure represents an important step toward improving the state’s workforce shortages as businesses struggle to fill jobs.