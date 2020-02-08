Biden says Buttigieg ad is ‘not an attack’

MANCHESTER, NH (CBS) – Former Vice President Joe Biden spoke to the press at a canvass kickoff event in Manchester, NH Saturday.

Biden said the ad his campaign released Saturday comparing the vice president’s record to that of Pete Buttigieg was not an attack but a response to what Buttigieg has said in the past two months about today’s problems stemming from the past.

Biden said Buttigieg could not be compared to President Barack Obama during his 2008 run, as Obama served as a United States senator and had a “clear vision.”

He also said even if a candidate is “new blood,” they cannot win without overwhelming support from the African American community.