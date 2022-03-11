CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – It appears everything is getting back to normal at the West Virginia legislature, after a big dust-up over the anti-racism bill.

This is a bill that is striking some raw nerves in the House, in the final days if the West Virginia legislative session.

The Anti-Racism Act of 2022 made it through the Senate with no trouble. The bill would ban teaching that one race was superior to another, and would also ban teaching that whites are inherently racist and privileged. But Cabell County Delegate Sean Hornbuckle, one of only a few African American delegates, made an amendment to create an academic study committee to come up with a curriculum about racial issues for schools.

When Hornbuckle’s amendment was dismissed, Democrats went to the tactic that all bills be read in their entirety, a protest that brought legislation to a halt.

“When I went to the chair, Delegate Paul Espinosa, I’ve never seen this happen to anyone at our state legislature. He motioned to me, to take a seat. That’s never happened to any of our members. It was wildly disrespectful. And so it was more than just the amendment, it was the whole act of disrespect last night,” said Del. Sean Hornbuckle, (D) Cabell.

“No, I feel confident that cooler heads prevailed, that we are going to be able to get quite a bit done. I think that both sides are trying to work together, to try to reach a compromise,” said Del. Chris Pritt, (R) Kanawha.

Eventually Democrats agreed to stop their bill reading protest, but it came at a price. The minority party insisted a number of bills, including the senate’s cutting of unemployment benefits, be removed from the active House calendar. So, it appears the reduction of unemployment from 26 to 14 weeks is dead for this year.

Now many Republicans supported the shortening of unemployment benefits, saying at the peak of COVID-19, many employees stayed on unemployment even though they were eligible to return to the jobs where they’d been laid off.