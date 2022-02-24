CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) – A bill that would fund a full-time suicide helpline for West Virginia is in danger of not being passed.

Senate Bill 181 is currently stalled in the Senate Finance Committee.

First Choice Services currently handles suicide hotline calls for West Virginia. First Choice Director of Communications Sheila Moran, said a state-funded, full-time suicide helpline would help First Choice a lot, and make sure callers were getting the help they need as quickly as possible.

“Imagine if you’re reaching out for help and this is the last number you’ve promised yourself or promised someone else you’re going to call before you take your life by suicide. And then you call and it rings and rings and you’re getting a hold message saying ‘someone will be right with you.’ What could be more discouraging?” said Moran.

First Choice Services currently handles calls for suicide and 13 other issues in West Virginia.

The Senate Finance Committee has until Saturday, February 26, 2022, to approve SB 181 for it to go to the Senate for a vote.

If you need someone to talk to about suicide, please call 1-800-273-8255.