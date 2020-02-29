Bill that puts cap on insulin co-pays at stand-still in Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The rising cost of insulin is a concerning issue across America, and it’s one that West Virginia is trying to alleviate for families.

House Bill 4543 would cap insulin co-pays to $25 dollars a month for a 30 day supply.

The bill already has passed the House by a vote of 94 to 4. It is expected to face some opposition in the Senate from the chamber’s large pharmaceutical lobby.

Photo Courtesy: American Diabetes Association

An estimated 255,695 people in West Virginia, or 16.2% of the adult population, have diabetes. Of these, an estimated 48,000 have diabetes but don’t know it, greatly increasing their health risk. In addition, 518,000 people in West Virginia, or 35.9% of the adult population, have pre-diabetes with blood glucose levels higher than normal but not yet high enough to be diagnosed as diabetes. Every year, an estimated 13,000 people in West Virginia are diagnosed with diabetes.

If this bill passes the Senate it would be the cheapest insulin-related bill in the country. Both Colorado and Illinois have capped insulin at $100.

“Just four months ago a dear friend of mine lost her life to due to the lack of having enough insulin, she was rationing her insulin just to get by, she couldn’t afford the prices, and ultimately her organs started shutting down and she lost her life. Lisa Doyle Parsons, Bill Supporter



With the West Virginia Legislative Session winding down, supporters are worried that action won’t be taken soon enough. And for now, the future of cheaper in West Virginia is in the hands of the Senate.

