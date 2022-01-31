All Roads Lead To Valentine's Day 2022
February 14 2022 12:00 am

Bill to repeal nuclear power plant ban passed by West Virginia House

Politics

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WOWK File

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed the bill to repeal the 1996 ban on nuclear power plants in the Mountain State.

The bill is now headed to Gov. Justice’s desk.

It was previously reported that lifting the ban had strong support in the House of Delegates.

On Jan. 25, the State Senate voted to repeal the ban on a vote of 24 to 7 with three members absent.

In a previous article, Mark Curtis said that critics of repealing the ban would create the problem of what to do with nuclear waste, while supporters say the power plants are crucial in trying to get new companies to move to West Virginia. Curtis also says that supporters say it would not compete with the coal industry.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the FREE WOWK 13 News App

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

WOWK 13 NEWS