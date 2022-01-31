Bill to repeal nuclear power plant ban passed by West Virginia House

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The West Virginia House of Delegates passed the bill to repeal the 1996 ban on nuclear power plants in the Mountain State.

The bill is now headed to Gov. Justice’s desk.

It was previously reported that lifting the ban had strong support in the House of Delegates.

On Jan. 25, the State Senate voted to repeal the ban on a vote of 24 to 7 with three members absent.

In a previous article, Mark Curtis said that critics of repealing the ban would create the problem of what to do with nuclear waste, while supporters say the power plants are crucial in trying to get new companies to move to West Virginia. Curtis also says that supporters say it would not compete with the coal industry.