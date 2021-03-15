Countdown to Tax Day
Booker ‘strongly considering’ 2022 Senate run in Kentucky

Politics

by: Bruce Schreiner, Associated Press

FILE – In this Sept. 23, 2020 file photo, Kentucky State Rep. Charles Booker addresses the media following the return of a grand jury investigation into the death of Breonna Taylor at the Kentucky State Capitol in Frankfort, Ky. Booker, who nearly pulled off an upset in last year’s Senate primary, said Sunday, March 14, 2021, he’s “strongly considering” another run for the Senate against Republican Rand Paul. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley, File)

FRANKFORT, KY (AP) — Democrat Charles Booker say’s he’s “strongly considering” another run for the U.S. Senate in Kentucky next year against Republican Rand Paul. Booker nearly pulled an upset in last year’s Senate primary, falling just short against Amy McGrath.McGrath went on to lose to Republican Mitch McConnell.

In a Sunday appearance on Kentucky Educational Television, Booker continued touting progressive ideas such as universal basic income and health care. Booker says he’ll decide soon whether to enter next year’s Senate race. Booker would face an uphill fight against Paul in Republican-trending Kentucky.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

