CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A bill to help protect special needs students in the classroom is now headed to Gov. Justice’s desk after the State Senate gave it the green light this morning.

Senate Bill 261 would allow school administrators to review surveillance video from special needs classrooms at any time. Right now, it can only be viewed when abuse is suspected.

Craig and Beth Bowden have been at the Capitol lobbying for the passage of this bill. Their son’s former teacher is charged with abusing him.

It’s very humbling that we were able to get something accomplished with this. It’s a very difficult process, it takes a lot of energy. I’m exhausted but it’s very satisfying our legislatures have heard us and decided to do something about it. Craig Bowden

Bowden is also keeping an eye on another bill that would make abuse of a special needs student an automatic felony.