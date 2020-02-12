Closings & Delays
Children singing ‘Country Roads’ at State Capitol in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – A very special and heartwarming day at the State Capitol.

“It touches my heart,” says Republican Delegate Ruth Rowan. “I just love every one of them and I want the state to see how wonderful they are; how special they are.”

Roughly a dozen kids from the West Virginia School for the Deaf and Blind, sang in the House of Delegates.

The first song was a medley; a combination of the West Virginia State song and Country Roads. The second song was the school’s song.

“I feel very involved and loved by everyone,” says 14-year-old Audrey Mattingly, a student at WVSDB. “I love all of them. We’re really close, it’s like a gigantic family with all of us.”

Mattingly says being a part of this group is a special thing; especially because she gets to make music.

“It’s a way that I can express myself when I write music,” she says. “Whenever I feel sad, or if I’m happy, I go listen to that type of music, and it just expresses emotion for me.”

