Clint Eastwood supports Bloomberg

NEW YORK, NY (CNN) – Michael Bloomberg is getting a boost from a Hollywood elite; and, it’s from a libertarian, who usually backs republicans.

Clint Eastwood speaks well of the former New York mayor in a recent interview with the Wall Street Journal.

In the interview, he says; “the best thing we could do is just get Mike Bloomberg in there.”

Eastwood has less praise for Trump. He says he supports some of the president’s policies, but he says Trump’s tweets and name-calling can go too far.

A speech the Oscar-winning director gave at the 2012 Republican National Convention is famous, or possibly infamous, when Eastwood spoke to an empty chair; as though then-President Barack Obama was in it.