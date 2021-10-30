Colder winter and higher energy bills forecasted for 2021-22 winter

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — This winter, you may want to try and economize when it comes to heating your home.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, they expect nearly half of U.S. households that heat primarily with natural gas will spend 30% more than they spent last winter, 41% of households that heat primarily with electricity will spend 6% more, and the 5% that heat primarily with propane will spend 54% more.

Coupled with the fact that this winter is expected to be colder than last year’s according to forecasts by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, and accusations about who’s fault it is are already being made.

Earlier this week West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R) said that President Biden’s energy policies and inflation are to blame for higher gas and energy prices.

“When I think of my fellow West Virginians, many who are on fixed incomes, they’re going to have to make these choices on how warm they can stay and whether they can go out, or what type of restaurant,” she said.

“In my state, the price of gasoline is more than a dollar per gallon, and the White House says they’re working on it — yeah, they better be working on it,” she went on.

But not everyone thinks presidential policies are tied to energy prices.

“They’re usually tied to OPEC and what they do and what other energy producers do,” said Perry Bryant, the president of the West Virginia Climate Alliance.

Bryant says energy prices are cyclical.

The EIA also points out that economic growth can affect the demand for natural gas because increases in demand for goods and services from the commercial and industrial sectors increase natural gas consumption.

If you’re tired of the spike in energy prices, Bryant says there’s a solution.

“Install solar, once you install solar your energy costs are fixed for the next 25-30 years, the cost of the fuel is zero — it’s not going to change over a 30-year-period,” said Bryant.

