Concerns rise about Covid-19 and tourism as July 4th approaches

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – There are big concerns tonight about both travel to … and from, West Virginia over the July 4th holiday weekend. At his daily COVID-19 briefing, Gov. Jim Justice urged people from the Mountain State to stay close to home for the holiday, and especially to avoid going to crowded beaches such as Myrtle Beach, which have become a breeding grounds for Coronavirus.

“There are 19 outbreaks in 11 counties, that are tied to people traveling to Myrtle Beach … You know I would strongly, strongly tell you, that if you’re thinking of going to Myrtle Beach, rethink what you are doing and everything. And the other thing is, if you have been, go get tested,” said Gov. Jim Justice, (R) West Virginia.

Of course, there are similar concerns caused by a large number of out-of-state tourists coming into West Virginia for July 4th. The Governor’s team says if you do encounter travelers, in a place with lots of out of state plates, you … and they should keep a distance and take precautions.

“Again, when people come in from out of state it’s a similar situation, and in fact, more so. Wear a mask around visitors who come in. Those individuals may not have symptoms, and may have the virus,” said Bill Crouch, WV Secretary of Health and Human Resources.

In another development today, the number of church related Covid-19 cases in the state is going down, but it’s still a big concern.

“WorkForce West Virginia announced to day that the unemployment rate in all 55 Mountain State counties went down in May, perhaps another sign the economy here is rebounding,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.

