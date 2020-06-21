WASHINGTON (CBS) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered four portraits of former House Speakers who served in the Confederacy to be removed from the walls of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.
“There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy,” she said.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- 11-year-old dies after being forced to drink 64 ounces of water a day by father, stepmother, officials say
- Pursuit leads police through Putnam, Kanawha Counties
- Confederate portraits removed from U.S. Capitol
- Juneteenth celebrations held throughout the nation
- COVID-19 crippling effect on arenas and the impact on local economies
- Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 44,808 cases, 2,700 deaths
- The perfect gift for Father’s Day is just a phone call away
- Tom Petty’s family issues cease and desist notice to Trump campaign for use of song at rally
- 6 wounded in 6 shootings in 24 hours in Cleveland
- State records 89th COVID-related death