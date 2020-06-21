Confederate portraits removed from U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON (CBS) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi ordered four portraits of former House Speakers who served in the Confederacy to be removed from the walls of the U.S. Capitol on Thursday.

“There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy,” she said.

