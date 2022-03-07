CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The issue of teaching “Critical Race Theory” (CRT) is once again before West Virginia lawmakers.

At issue is Senate Bill 498, titled the “Anti-Racism Act of 2022.”

It passed the upper chamber last week by a wide margin and is now being considered by the House Education Committee.

While the bill does not mention the actual phrase “Critical Race Theory,” it does say teaching that certain groups in society are inherently racist or privileged over others is inappropriate.

“I don’t have a racism bone in my body. But to be able to teach that one race is superior to the other, or to even insinuate that is totally wrong,” said Del. Roger Conley, (R) Wood.

“Yes, well I’m very much against it. For one thing, this is one of those bills that’s a solution looking for a problem. we don’t have CRT. It’s not a subject that’s being taught at any primary, secondary school, college in this state,” said Del. Jim Barach, (D) Kanawha.

After the Education Committee, the bill will be taken up by the House Judiciary Committee.

It’s possible a House floor vote could come later this week.