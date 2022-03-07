DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The Dunbar City Council will discuss hair discrimination in their meeting on Monday.

The meeting will be in line with the CROWN Act, which is a hair discrimination bill that cannot get a positive vote in the West Virginia Legislature. CROWN stands for “Create a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair.”

Since the CROWN Act is having trouble statewide, bill stakeholders are encouraging municipalities to take ownership of the act.

Stakeholder Kathy Ferguson said Dunbar is a “leading city” having discussions on prohibiting hair discrimination in their jurisdiction.

If Dunbar approves the act, it would protect people working municipal jobs with the fire department, police and Mayor’s office. This means individuals cannot be passed up for hiring or fired for wearing natural hairstyles.

Dunbar Mayor Scott Elliot will introduce the CROWN Act in Monday’s meeting. Stakeholders will be available for discussion and questions.

Ferguson said she is unsure if action will be taken on the CROWN Act in the meeting.

The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. on Monday at Dunbar City Hall, 210 12th St. The City Council also livestreams their meetings on YouTube at 7 p.m.

The CROWN Act was proposed as Senate Bill 108 and House Bill 2698.

So far, the CROWN Act passed at municipal levels in Morgantown, Charleston and Beckley.