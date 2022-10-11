Voters cast their ballots, Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022, at a polling station in Derry, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(WOWK) — Election Day 2022 is just around the corner, and the deadline to register to vote is coming up even sooner.

Ohioans’ last day to register to vote and change details, like your voting address, for the Nov. 8 general election was Tuesday, Oct. 11. Kentucky’s deadline was also Oct. 11.

The voter registration deadline for West Virginians is on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

Here is the timeline for early voting in the tri-state: