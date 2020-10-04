Former Del. John Mandt resigns after homophobic Facebook comments

CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Cabell County Del. John Mandt is no longer serving on the House of Delegates. He also ended his campaign for re-election for the upcoming term.

House Speaker Roger Hanshaw accepted Mandt’s resignation late Saturday night after homophobic Facebook messages circulated earlier this week.

Mandt, a Cabell County Republican, denied the homophobic Facebook comments attributed to him saying they were fabricated and in resigning said “Right now, my focus and priority needs to be on my family and business, and feel it is best at this time to terminate my campaign and make room for other individuals to serve the state.”



Speaker of the house Roger Hanshaw told 13 News Sunday this behavior – no matter where it comes from – is unacceptable.



“What response is appropriate on behalf of the government who knows what the right thing to do is? What will the legislature do? We are currently involved in looking into how we can match federal law,” Speaker Hanshaw said.



The incident once again brings the issue of protections statewide regarding sexual orientation. Del. Mike Pushkin says two years of failing to pass that legislation is enough.



“I sincerely hope that we’re all able to work together and pass a real employment housing nondiscrimination act next year because situations like these show we really need anti-discrimination laws,” Del. Pushkin said.



Fairness West Virginia Executive Director Andrew Schneider says his group has been trying to get legislation passed for two decades now.



“We need the legislature to pass the fairness act. It’s a bill that would provide basic protections against discrimination, against LGTBQ people and against hardworking LGTBQ West Virginians,” Schneider said.



Speaker Hanshaw says social media is a great tool for connecting with people, but it has brought out the worst in some segments in society.



“I would like to encourage all my colleagues in the legislature, all political candidates and all citizens to remember, if you’re not willing to stand on the sidewalk and say it to someone’s face, you have no business saying it from a keyboard on social media,” Speaker Hanshaw said.



The Cabell County Republican Executive Committee will submit names to Gov. Jim Justice on who they think should fill Mandt’s seat. Gov. Justice could replace his seat at any time.



