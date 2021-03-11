Geraldo Rivera teases possible bid for Sen. Rob Portman’s seat

DAYTON, OH (WDTN)—Long-time talk show host Geraldo Rivera tweeted Wednesday that he’s considering running for Sen. Rob Portman’s soon-to-be-vacated seat.
Rivera isn’t the only person gunning for one of Ohio’s two senate seats. Also running are former Ohio GOP chair Jane Timkin and former state Treasurer Josh Mandel.
Amy Acton, Ohio’s former health director, left her role at a non-profit to carefully consider running as a Democrat for a seat on the U.S. Senate.
