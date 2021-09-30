Here’s how another government shutdown could affect you

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Democrats and Republicans said Wednesday night they reached an agreement on a stopgap bill, or a continuing resolution, to avoid a government shutdown.

The bill only funds the government through early December.

Both parties can’t come to an agreement on two pieces of legislation — the infrastructure bill and a social safety net program which would cumulatively cost trillions of dollars.

During the record-long partial government shutdown of 2018 and 2019 that lasted 35 days, it wasn’t just the national parks, museums, and zoos that were affected.

In the Tri-State area, everyone, from SNAP benefits recipients to air traffic controllers at Yeager Airport, was impacted.

During government shutdowns, thousands of government workers are furloughed, federal checks are delayed, and productivity and business are lost for government contractors.

The federal agencies that could experience interruptions were another shutdown to happen are Social Security and Medicare, the FDA and EPA, the IRS, air travel, and SNAP.

As another government shutdown looms, activists say this would be an even more precarious time.

“We really don’t want to see that happen in the middle of a pandemic when we have you know, the CDC and vaccines being distributed from the federal government all over the country — we don’t want to see this ever,” said Gary Zuckett with the West Virginia Citizen Action Group.

Zuckett supports the Build Back Better and the infrastructure bill for West Virginia.

“I think every taxpayer should be outraged that Republicans are playing this game of chicken over raising the debt ceiling,” he said.

But it’s not just Republicans.

On Wednesday, West Virginia Democratic Senator Joe Manchin issued a statement saying in part, “While I am hopeful that common ground can be found that would result in another historic investment in our nation, I cannot – and will not – support trillions in spending or an all or nothing approach that ignores the brutal fiscal reality our nation faces.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Wednesday the Senate will vote on the continuing resolution bill Thursday morning in time for it to reach President Biden’s desk before midnight.

