How did OH Senators vote during the Trump impeachment trial?

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — In a historic move, Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol with a vote of 57 – 43 vote.
U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) was among the 57 who Guilty. Brown has released the following statement on his official Twitter page.
“Those who voted to acquit sent a clear message to or country and the world: Violent attacks on our citizens, our democracy, and the will of the people have no consequences. “U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D)
U.S. Senator Rob Portman (OH-R) was among the 43 who voted Not Guilty. He posted his statement on his official Twitter page.
