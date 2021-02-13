How did OH Senators vote during the Trump impeachment trial?

by: Ashley Haycraft

Posted: / Updated:

Left: Rob Portman (R-OH)
Right: Sherrod Brown (D-OH)

WASHINGTON (WOWK) — In a historic move, Senate voted to acquit former President Donald Trump of inciting the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol with a vote of 57 – 43 vote.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D) was among the 57 who Guilty. Brown has released the following statement on his official Twitter page.

“Those who voted to acquit sent a clear message to or country and the world: Violent attacks on our citizens, our democracy, and the will of the people have no consequences. “

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (OH-D)

U.S. Senator Rob Portman (OH-R) was among the 43 who voted Not Guilty. He posted his statement on his official Twitter page.

U.S. Senator Rob Portman’s Statement on Senate Impeachment Trial (Courtesy: Rob Portman Twitter @senrobportman)

