Income tax, budget votes delayed yet again in WV Senate

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—Two important West Virginia State Senate votes have been postponed yet again on Wednesday.

The State Senate was scheduled to vote on both the state budget bill and the bill to eliminate the state personal income tax today, but both of those votes have been moved to this evening.

The Senate’s version of the state income tax reform bill still contains a 2.5% tax on food, something that West Virginia Governor Jim Justice opposes, a point he stressed yet again on Wednesday during his COVID-19 briefing.

