‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 16-17, 2020

(WOWK) – “Inside West Virginia Politics” will feature highlights from our live town hall, “Opening West Virginia,” Saturday, May, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 at 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Interviews include:
- West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice
- West Virginia House Delegate Erikka Storch (R-Ohio County)
- West Virginia Joe Manchin (D-WV)
- West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee
- West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh
- West Virginia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Paula Jean Swearengin and Richard Ojeda
The West Virginia Primary is June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.
