‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 16-17, 2020

(WOWK) – “Inside West Virginia Politics” will feature highlights from our live town hall, “Opening West Virginia,” Saturday, May, 16 at 7:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m., and Sunday, May 17 at 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

Interviews include:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice

West Virginia House Delegate Erikka Storch (R-Ohio County)

West Virginia Joe Manchin (D-WV)

West Virginia University President E. Gordon Gee

West Virginia COVID-19 Czar Dr. Clay Marsh

West Virginia Democratic U.S. Senate candidates Paula Jean Swearengin and Richard Ojeda

The West Virginia Primary is June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.

