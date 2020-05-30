‘Inside West Virginia Politics’ guests for May 30-31, 2020

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Inside West Virginia Politics discusses the Democratic primary for governor and the Democratic primary for U.S. Senate.
You can watch at 6:30 a.m. and 11:30 p.m. Saturday, May 30 and 6 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. Sunday, May 31.
- Kanawha County Commissioner Ben Salango, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
- State Sen. Ron Stollings, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
- Stephen Smith, D-Candidate for West Virginia governor
- Richie Robb, D-Candidate for U.S. Senate
The West Virginia Primary is Tuesday, June 9, 2020. Absentee balloting is currently underway.
Follow Mark Curtis on Facebook and Twitter for the latest local and breaking news.
For local and breaking news, weather alerts, video and more, download the FREE WOWK 13 News App from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.
More Stories
- LIVE UPDATES: NASA making second attempt at historic launch of crewed SpaceX mission
- Beshear activates KY National Guard
- SpaceX, NASA moving ahead with historic launch, weather permitting
- CPD asks for help in identifying early-morning shooting suspects
- Mountain State records 75th COVID-related death
- T-Mobile launches initiative to better serve first responders
- Polling stations opening for Kentucky primary election: dispute on how many
- Photo Gallery: Protests over George Floyd’s death break out across nation
- Dept. of Homeland Security: increase in child exploitation, cyberbullying during pandemic
- Crowds gather again in Columbus to protest police brutality, emergency declared in downtown area Friday night