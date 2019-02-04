Inside West Virginia Politics is Now a Podcast!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Inside West Virginia Politics is no longer just a show you can watch on Sunday mornings.

It's now a podcast!!!

Inside West Virginia Politics is a weekly show hosted by Mark Curtis that discusses local, regional, and national issues and how they impact the Mountain State.

You find it in the following places:

And anywhere else you find podcasts!