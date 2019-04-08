Jobs & the companies looking to fill them in West Virginia | IWVP Podcast

CHARLESTON, WV (IWVP) - This week on Inside West Virginia Politics, we speak to Senator Joe Manchin about jobs. Then we talk with companies and people looking to fill them in the Mountain State.



In segment 1, Senator Joe Manchin talks about jobs and the economy in West Virginia.

In segment 2, Corey Dornon, of West Virginia Construction Craft Laborers, talks about the opportunities available in the Mountain State.

In segment 3, Ken Boggs, the Vice President of Strategy and Operations at N3, talks about what N3 does and what they look for in employees.

In segment 4, Tom Conner, Admissions Counselor for BridgeValley Community and Technical College, talks about the opportunities available at their college and how a four-year program is not for everyone.

