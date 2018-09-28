Medical Marijuana Debated on "Inside West Virginia Politics" Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. West Virginia is supposed to have legal medical marijuana on July 1, 2019. [ + - ] Video

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) - West Virginia is still struggling to get its legal medical marijuana program off the ground.

The legislature and governor approved medical cannabis 18-months ago, but the U.S. Attorney says it may be in conflict with federal drug laws that say marijuana is illegal at the national level. This Sunday on "Inside West Virginia Politics" we will hear both sides of the medical cannabis debate.

"Whether there are people going through chemotherapy for cancer, people who suffer from MS; people who seizures, people who have ALS. And I've heard from them that they want to try this form of treatment. and i think that for people who are suffering, they deserve the right to try it," said Del. Mike Pushkin, (D) Kanawha.

"I think we just need to build a great economy in West Virginia, and if marijuana is a part of that and people want that to be the case, that's fine. but we're going to enforce federal law and it's different from state law, and we have to make sure the public is safe," said U.S. Attorney Mike Stuart of the

Southern District of West Virginia

But because of concerns over federal sanctions banks that do business with the state of West Virginia are reluctant to handle medical cannabis funds. The State Treasurer wants to create a state-run closed financial system like retail stores do.

"The analogy I typically use is like Lowes. You go to Lowes, you give them $100, say, whatever the amount you may want to give. They give you a Lowes card. You can go to any Lowes and use that card. But you can't go to Home Depot; you can't go to Kroger's. You can't use it anywhere outside the Lowes system. And that's effectively how a closed-loop system would work," said Diana Stout, General Counsel for the WV Treasurer.

"Many people believe that Governor Justice is going to have to call the Legislature into Special Session, to fix the medical marijuana problems," said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.