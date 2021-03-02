Joe Manchin votes to confirm Biden’s pick for Commerce Secretary

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WOWK)—West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin voted to confirm Governor Gina Raimondo as U.S. Secretary of Commerce.
Raimondo was confirmed by the U.S. senate in an 84-15 vote on Tuesday.
“Today I voted to confirm Governor Gina Raimondo as Secretary of Commerce. During our conversation last week, Governor Raimondo and I discussed economic development programs including the Assistance to Coal Communities program and the impact of international trade policies and relations on small states like West Virginia and Rhode Island. Governor Raimondo reaffirmed her commitment to supporting economic development in rural communities and as Governor of Rhode Island she has proven her dedication to small businesses, economic development, and infrastructure. I look forward to working with Governor Raimondo as she fights to revitalize our economy after the COVID-19 pandemic, protect U.S. businesses from China’s unfair trade practices and spur international commerce that helps all Americans across our great nation.”Senator Joe Manchin
