Joe Manchin will vote against Neera Tanden for OMB Director

Neera Tanden testifies before the Senate Homeland Security and Government Affairs committee on her nomination to become the Director of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), during a hearing Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 on Capitol Hill in Washington. (Leigh Vogel/Pool via AP)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)–West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin announced on Friday that he plans to vote against Neera Tanden, President Joe Biden’s nominee for Office of Management and Budget (OMB) Director.

He cited previous tweets from Tanden, calling them “overly partisan” and having a “toxic and detrimental impact” on the relationship between Congress and the OMB. His full statement is below.

“I have carefully reviewed Neera Tanden’s public statements and tweets that were personally directed towards my colleagues on both sides of the aisle from Senator Sanders to Senator McConnell and others. I believe her overtly partisan statements will have a toxic and detrimental impact on the important working relationship between members of Congress and the next director of the Office of Management and Budget. For this reason, I cannot support her nomination. As I have said before, we must take meaningful steps to end the political division and dysfunction that pervades our politics. At a time of grave crisis, it is more important than ever that we chart a new bipartisan course that helps address the many serious challenges facing our nation.” West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin (D)