Charleston, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Commission announced it will review provisional and absentee ballots received by the County Clerk, as the two top Ward 8 Democratic candidates for Charleston City Council are only separated by one vote. County Clerk Vera McCormick reports that four provisional ballots and one absentee ballot will affect the outcome for Ward 8.

The Kanawha County Commission, sitting as a Board of Canvassers, will review the four provisional ballots and, based upon code and canvassing rules, will decide if they should be counted. They will also review the date the one absentee ballot was mailed and received by Voter’s Registration, and then determine if it should be counted.

A poll worker decides if the Board of Canvassers needs more information before a provisional ballot is counted or not. Examples of a provisional ballot include voting in the wrong precinct or someone who is not a registered voter.

An absentee ballot can be requested by someone who cannot physically go to the polls and vote. The absentee ballot is mailed to their home address. They can vote and mail the ballot in a sealed and signed envelope to Voter’s Registration. Envelopes must be postmarked by midnight on Election Day and received in the Voter’s Registration Office before Canvass begins.

Additional absentee ballots can still be received at the Voter’s Registration Office between Thursday, May 12, and the morning of Monday, May 16.

According to the Commission, 23,363 voters cast a ballot in Kanawha County for the 2022 Primary Election.