KY Sen. McConnell thanks healthcare workers in Boyd County

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — The King’s Daughters Medical Center staff welcomed U.S. Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to the hospital’s courtyard. Sen. McConnell made the special visit to personally thank the staff at KDMC for their work during the pandemic.

During his visit, Sen. McConnell acknowledged the closing of the Bellefonte hospital put a strain on where people could receive medical care. For many in the area, the closest hospital, aside from KDMC, was St. Mary’s and Cabell Huntington Hospital in Huntington, West Virginia.

Sen. McConnell’s main reason for the visit was to thank the workers. He also shared future plans for healthcare in the commonwealth, though he only spoke on the issue briefly.

Let’s take a good hard look at whether we need even more assistance for hospitals over and above the $175 billion we’ve done nationwide so far and I guarantee you we will take a good hard look at that. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY



Senator Mitch McConnell joins KDMC health officials in the courtyard of the hospital. Photos courtesy of WOWK-13 News Staff.

Sen. McConnell says the attitude of the GOP controlled Senate right now is to wait and see on what the next few weeks look like.

We may need to do more and by the time we get to July and look at this last rescue packet if we need to do more, we will. Sen. Mitch McConnell, R-KY

Through the CARES Act, the commonwealth has seen an $11 billion impact. Looking forward, Senator McConnell says more assistance could be on the way in the future.

