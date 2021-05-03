Manchin wanted to ‘stay and fight’ during January 6 insurrection

(WTRF)—West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin told USA Today that during the storming of the Capitol on January 6, he wanted to “stay and fight.”

“My intention was to stay and fight: ‘Let ‘em in. Let’s go at it.’ But I didn’t know what was going on, you had a lot of people chanting. I didn’t think anything of that. But within 10 or 15 minutes, a SWAT team comes in with all of their gear and says ‘You guys are out of here. Just go now. Don’t even stop,'” Manchin told the newspaper.

On January 6, a violent mob of pro-Trump supporters overtook the Capitol, and the insurrection resulted in five deaths.

Manchin said in the interview that he “got along well” with former President Trump and that they “talked back and forth.”

But Manchin added that Trump “liked conflicts, and he liked that turmoil. And that’s fine if you’re in business. But for public service, it doesn’t work. The whole principle of public service is to bring people together to get a consensus. And Donald Trump’s not made that way.”