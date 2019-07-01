Skip to content
WOWK 13 News
Huntington
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
West Virginia
Ohio
Kentucky
Washington DC Bureau
US & World
Special Reports
Top Stories
Floating Antarctic ice goes from record high to record lows
Top Stories
Former USC gynecologist pleads not guilty to sex assaults
Top Stories
Police search for missing Scioto County man
Look like a princess: Diana’s workout sweatshirt for sale
Dior goes black in Paris show that celebrates couture roots
Trump lashes out at New York governor, attorney general
Weather
Free StormTracker 13 App
Live VIPIR Radar
7-Day Forecast
Weather Cameras
Weather Alerts
Closings & Delays
Weather Blog
Top Stories
StormTracker 13 Forecast Weekend Weather Preview June 28, 2019
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Thursday PM Forecast
Top Stories
Stormtracker 13 Forecast Update Wednesday Night
Storm dings Doppler dome in Charleston
Crews continue to try and restore power in Kanawha County
NWS: EF-1 Tornado strikes Kanawha County
Traffic
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
Marshall Sports
West Virginia Illustrated
Power Baseball
Top Stories
AP Source: Rangers sign Panarin to 7-year, $81.5M deal
Top Stories
Blue Jackets breakup begins as Predators land Duchene
Top Stories
AP source: Miami trading Hassan Whiteside to Portland
The Latest: AP source: Elfrid Payton heading to Knicks
Mets apologize to 2 members of 1969 team for ceremony error
White Sox: Till inclusion in scoreboard graphic ‘poor form’
Live
Community
2019 Founder’s Day of Caring
Calendar
Obituaries
What’s On
TV Schedule
Inside West Virginia Politics
West Virginia Illustrated
Contests
Auto Racing Challenge 2019
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Free WOWK 13 News App
Work For Us
TV Schedule
Search
Search
Search
Mayor Goodwin talks tourism in Charleston, West Virginia
Politics
Posted:
Jul 1, 2019 / 01:58 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jul 1, 2019 / 01:58 PM EDT
Amy Goodwin, Mayor Of Charleston, W.Va.,talks about tourism in the Capitol City.
Washington D.C. Bureau
Legislation aims to prevent surprise medical bills, lower drug costs
Democrats protest to put Tubman on the $20
300 migrant children at border moved to new facility
More Washington DC Bureau
Don't Miss
How to watch West Virginia’s largest 4th of July Parade
WOWK Celebrates 2019 Nexstar Founder’s Day of Caring
The New StormTracker 13 VIPIR Real Time Radar
How to keep local news in your Facebook feed
Get the WOWK News & Stormtracker Apps
WOWK is Available on Amazon Alexa
Local Events