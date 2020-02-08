New ‘Medal of Valor’ to honor first responders

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) – First responders, risking their lives every day for the communities across West Virginia.

“Congressional Medal of Honor recipient Woody Williams actually came to me and asked that we find a way to honor our first responders with the highest honor the State of West Virginia can give for their service,” says Republican Delegate Daniel Linville.

So, they did.

The House voted unanimously Friday in session, to create a ‘Medal of Valor’ that will be awarded to any first responder who demonstrates an heroic act.

“When someone puts their lives on the line with grave danger,” says Linville. “The idea here is we will be able to recognize them with the highest honor the state has completely removed from any political process just to show the thanks and respect from the people of West Virginia.”

“I have a total of 20 years in law enforcement,” says Democratic Delegate Ed Evans. “These people are on the front lines. They are heroes and they need to be honored.”

Now that the bill has passed in the House, it will move on to the Senate.