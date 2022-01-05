Ohio gubernatorial candidate Nan Whaley chooses Cuyahoga Councilmember Cheryl Stephens as running mate

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio Democratic gubernatorial candidate and Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley has announced Cuyahoga Councilmember Cheryl Stephens as her running mate and candidate for Lieutenant Governor for the 2022 election.

Whaley made the announcement Wednesday morning in Columbus across from the Statehouse.

“I’m thrilled to announce that Cheryl Stephens has joined our ticket as a candidate for Lieutenant Governor,” said Whaley. “I’ve known Cheryl for years, since we both served as mayors of our cities, and she’s exactly the type of leader we don’t have enough of in this state. Cheryl and I come from different communities in different parts of the state, but we both know this: Ohio deserves better.”

Stephens currently serves as the CEO of the East Akron Neighborhood Development Corporation while being a Councilmember for the Cuyahoga County District 10.

She has previously served as a Mayor and Councilmember for Cleveland Heights.

“Ohio has given me so much opportunity, and every kid and family deserves that same chance,” said Stephens. “They deserve their shot at the American dream. I’ve spent my career fighting so that everyone has the opportunity to own a home and so that families can build wealth and leave something behind for their kids. Together, Nan and I will help build that dream for all Ohioans. I’m honored to join my fellow former mayor on this ticket because I know what Ohio is capable of when we come together and demand change.”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate John Cranley announced Toledo Senator Teresa Fedor as his running mate Wednesday morning.

The Ohio gubernatorial election takes place on Nov. 8, 2022.